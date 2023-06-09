The release of the film Super Mario Bros from Illumination in collaboration with Nintendo hit the mark and it is certainly no coincidence: since then fans have begun to speculate about the possibility of seeing a film dedicated to The Legend of Zeldaa multi-year series that has now entered the Olympus of video games.

Nintendo And Illumination they seem increasingly involved and the challenge they are posing is the creation of new projects dedicated precisely to the famous IPs of the Japanese house. Sources inside the companies have released the rumor that the deal for a moviewhich talks about the story of Link grappling with evil to save Princess Zelda, is in the process of being signed and that the official announcement is not really far away, hopefully for the summer.

Recall that the basic plot of a The Legend of Zelda sees the main enemy, Ganondorf (or Ganon depending on the episode in question) to do an evil deed against the world of Hyrule and it’s up to our hero Links save the world and the Princess herself. We’ll see how they intend to deal with these types of incipits in a film, perhaps going further and experimenting with a plot in line with the resounding success of the last two chapters or Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom,