Like Miyazaki but live action: this is how the director of the movie Of The Legend of Zelda he would like it to be his feature film: a work capable of enclosing the atmosphere and dynamism of Studio Ghibli but with real actors.

“A fantastic fantasy adventure film that though It’s not like Lord of the Ringsbut rather something different and peculiar”, said Wes Ball describing his vision to Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve always said it would be great to see a live action Miyazaki, with the same kind of wonder and inspiration that the Japanese author puts into everything: I would be happy to see something like that.”

There’s no doubt that The Legend of Zelda will be a difficult film to make without disappointing someone, but Ball really seems like the right fit to direct this project, as he himself explained during the interview.

“My whole life has brought me here, to this moment: I grew up with Zelda and it’s the most important intellectual property that hasn’t been exploited so far. So we’re working to do something important, not just because we can: we want to make a really special film.”