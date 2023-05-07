













The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: You can already preload the game if you bought it digital | EarthGamer

That’s what some players they discoveredand as expected they began with this process.

Although the titles developed by Nintendo are never as big as those of other companies, it is still not a bad idea to start downloading it at once.

To all this, how much free space is necessary? Well according to the page 16.3GB of the game is required, which can be from the internal memory of Switch or from a microSD card.

Something that was also revealed by the players who are preloading The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is that it requires an update from day one.

This would be the 1.1 patch and it is likely to fix some bugs discovered at the last minute.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It has great language support, as it can be played in German, Korean, Spanish, French, Dutch, English, Italian, Japanese, and even Russian.

It also brings two versions of Chinese, simplified and traditional. As for its price, it is $1,599 pesos.

It is one of the most expensive games that have come to the console. Nintendo pointed out long ago that this is justified by all that this adventure offers.

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, talked about the price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in mid-March this year.

According to this executive ‘we look at what the game has to offer’and then added ‘I think fans will find this to be an incredibly well-rounded and deeply immersive experience’.

It is after that he talked about its price unlike others in the company.

Fountain: Nintendo.

bowser pointed ‘the price reflects the type of experience players can expect when playing this particular title’. The game will be released on May 12, 2023.

But unfortunately someone leaked a copy and spoilers are floating around the internet, especially on social media.

So it’s best to get away a bit if you don’t want to ruin the surprises that this title has, which has been in development for Nintendo Switch for several years.

