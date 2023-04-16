The details came to light in the latest trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom they are really many: between new characters, a first vision of the plot and new settings, she is back too an old acquaintance.

After having carefully analyzed what we saw in the last pre-launch trailer, we take you to the discovery of an enemy who, having appeared for a few frames, marks an important comeback for The Legend of Zelda series.

We are talking about Gleeok, the three-headed dragon that we have encountered in more than one chapter: in fact, it was born as boss of the very first The Legend of Zeldareleased on the NES in 1986.

Gleeok also appears in the chapters Oracle of Season (2001) and Phantom Hourglass (2007), thus making return after 16 years of absence.

Gleeok is a fire-breathing dragon which can be defeated by Link using the progressive cutting off its three heads. In The Legend of Zelda he was such a strong enemy that Link’s shield was ineffective against his attacks.

Despite appearing rather infrequently in the series, he is one of the most iconic enemies: in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, the famous boss Stallord is inspired by Gleeokas the final section of the battle involves slaying skeletal heads.