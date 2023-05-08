













This will be from the Nintendo store in New York City and will take place on May 11. That will be starting at 6:45 p.m. PT, which means it will be at 7:45 p.m. Central Mexico time. Other countries need to adjust according to their time zone.

As announced by the company, this transmission will include four segments of Nintendo Treehouse Live. So that players will be able to see part of what this long-awaited title offers before its official release.

The streaming will be online until the countdown will end at 12:00 am. Don’t forget that this game will have its official release on May 12, 2023. This is quite an attractive way to highlight it.

We do not know if the transmission of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch it will have some surprise announcement but it is worth keeping an eye on.

his predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildhad additional content in the form of an expansion.

However, Nintendo announced its development months after its release. So it’s not likely that he’ll make a similar announcement right after this sequel is released.

The livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game’s release! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

It is likely that Nintendo will take advantage of this transmission to show more of the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch.

However, the Nintendo Treehouse Live streams are characterized by not showing advances related to the history of the games it shows.

So in that sense spoilers will be kept to a minimum. But there is another source of ‘advanced’ information.

We refer to the leak of the game, something that surely Nintendo is already investigating. So if you don’t want someone to ruin the surprises that this adventure includes, the best thing you can do is be careful.

There is no shortage of those who share interesting moments in the story or secrets of the gameplay ahead of time. Especially for the sole purpose of spoiling other people’s fun. It is better to be somewhat careful.

