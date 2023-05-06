













The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where to get the cheapest collector’s edition | EarthGamer

Since it is selling like hot cakes, we decided to help you find where to buy it and for the cheapest or most convenient price. In addition, we will share everything that is included so that you can make a better decision about whether it is worth it.

What does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition contain?

The collector’s edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes the game and other things. It also comes with a steel box with title decorations so you can store it away when you’re not using it. In addition to a beautiful poster with Link observing Hyrule from the skies.

Source: Nintendo

To satiate your more artistic side, it comes with a set of brooches in a small decorative box. It will be your decision if you place them in any of your clothes or keep them in their original place. Finally, an art book is included that addresses in detail the character designs, heroes, villains, and locations of this installment.

How much does the collector’s edition cost?

The official price of the collector’s edition is $129.99, which would translate to 2,310 Mexican pesos. However, some more established stores in the country are offering it at a price of 3,500 Mexican pesos. Perhaps to cover import costs.

Source: Nintendo

Of course, being so coveted, you will be able to find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collection edition on various sites. This is where a huge variation in price begins, so here we share the best options.

Where can I get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition?

One of the most reliable options we found was the department store Liverpool. Here you will find the collector’s edition for 3500 Mexican pesos. It should be noted that it currently has a discount, which lowers its price to 2,974 Mexican pesos. In addition, they ensure that it will arrive just on its departure date: May 12, 2023

ebay It is another place where you will find many options to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The cheapest one we found puts it at a price of 3418 pesoswhich is not much more than in Liverpool. However, its estimated delivery date is between July 7 and 14.

Source: Liverpool

Finally we find in Free market to a seller who offers the edition for 5000 Mexican pesos. However, it is the Japanese edition and it would also arrive between May 15 and 18. It should be noted that you must make a deposit of 1000 pesos to have it set aside.

Unfortunately these were the cheapest options we found. There are many more on Ebay and Mercadolibre, but they can shoot up to 9,000 or even 15,000 Mexican pesos. Which we honestly consider excessive and buying them could drive resellers.

So you still have some options in case you want The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Take into account that if you want any of these that we present to you, it is best to hurry, since the closer the date gets, the price will surely increase. Will they dare to look for it?

