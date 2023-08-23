The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it has updated. Nintendo has released theupdate 1.2.1 which deals with solving some problems, of which you can find all the details in the patch notes just below.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.2.1 introduces the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes causes the screen to flicker intensely when a large number of markers have been placed on the map
- Fixed an issue preventing players from getting the contents of chests attached to Flow Constructs when they despawn from Flow Construct attacks. — If the chest has disappeared, reloading the save data will restore the chest or its contents will automatically appear in the inventory.
- If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of Bubbul’s gems, downloading this update’s data will trigger the event.
- Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.2.1
This information is all that is officially shared by Nintendo, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t unspecified minor fixes. Sometimes Nintendo introduces some “secret” edit which is then discovered by dataminers and modders.
Finally, we remind you that Nintendo Switch has also recently been updated.
