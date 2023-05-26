As reported via the official Nintendo Twitter account, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been updated to version 1.1.2, which introduces a series of fixes. Let’s see the details included in the official English patch notes.

First of all, the 1.1.2 update of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fixes an issue with the game sound playing very loud under some conditions. It also addresses an issue with a main quest “Camera Work in the Depths” that prevented players from continuing the adventure at a certain point. If you had encountered this bug, by downloading the update you should now be able to continue.

Finally, the latest fix introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with the 1.1.2 update is the solving “several problems”: The gameplay experience should now improve. It is not said exactly what has been changed, but it is credible that these are minor changes.

It also appears that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.1.2 has eliminated the glitch that allows you to duplicate itemsat least according to what was shared by gamers and reported by the OatmealDome Twitter account, a well-known dataminer.

Nintendo is published updates constantly. In addition to the launch update, he had already released version 1.1.1 of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 18, which fixed a couple of problems similar to today’s ones.

Overall though, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a quality game and hasn’t had any real technical issues since launch.