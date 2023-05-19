The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom received a update which brings the game to version 1.1.1introducing some new features and in particular solving a bug related to one of the main missions of the campaign.

As we know, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is grinding incredible numbers, and despite its particularly multifaceted gameplay it didn’t show up at launch with a significant amount of glitchesOn the contrary.

The notes of the patches 1.1.1 report the resolution of a problem that in some cases prevented players from completing the mission “The Closed Door”, while meeting all the conditions to be able to do so, thus blocking the progression.

The interesting thing is that by downloading theupdate even users who had encountered this problem will be able to solve it, without therefore having to give up the current save. Also included in the update are several minor and unspecified fixes.

