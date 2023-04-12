Nintendo has announced through its social channels that tomorrow it will release the third trailer for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The video will be released on the company’s YouTube channel starting at 16:00 (Italian time). At the moment the only detail released by the company is the duration of the trailer, which will be around 3 minutes, but nothing has been revealed about the contents that we will find inside.

Waiting to find out what awaits us I remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available worldwide starting from May 12 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more details about the game in our previous article.

Source: Nintendo