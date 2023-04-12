The third and final trailer of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom now has an official release date: on April 13, 2023 at 4pm, Italian time. The video will be available via the official Nintendo YouTube channel and will last approximately 3 minutes.

The announcement came via i Nintendo’s social channels, including Nintendo Italia’s Twitter, as you can see just below. No details about the actual contents of this trailer have been shared.

The tweets is accompanied by a simple image showing the game logo and the availability time of the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be available starting May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. This new footage is billed as “the last trailer before release,” meaning there won’t be any more videos dedicated to the game for a month.

Whereas this new trailer of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom it will only last three minutes and considering that there has recently been a fairly extensive gameplay presentation, we believe that this new video will focus on a general overview of the game, perhaps showing some more details on the plot and on what we can expect from the narrative component.

For now, however, they are only speculations and all we can do is just wait. In the meantime, we leave you with the ten minute gameplay video of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.