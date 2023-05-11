Here we are, still a few hours and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally be available on Nintendo Switch. The launch of each new game in the series is always greeted with great enthusiasm, a real video game event if we can define it that way, so much so that in the United States there are some players who camped for days in front of the New York Nintendo Store to grab your copy as soon as possible.

Among them is also Alex “Captain Nintendo Dude” Pekala, a youtuber who has lined up 72 hours, or three days, before the launch time of the Breath of the Wild sequel, as evidenced by the posts and video blogs he is publishing on social networks. Among other things, we are talking about the first ever buyer of Nintendo Switch, who at the launch of the console in 2017, also in that case standing in line for many hours.

And apparently he’s not even the most patient fan. In one of his videos he spoke of two other players from Canada who camped outside the Nintendo Store from 5 May. What can I say, hats off to the dedication and patience.

We remind you precisely that the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set for tomorrow, May 12, 2023. A few hours ago Nintendo confirmed the return of the dungeons, even if they will be different from the past.