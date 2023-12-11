THE powers of the Ultraman of Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom they represent the most interesting novelty of the latest chapter of the Nintendo series and a means through which the developers offer great freedom of action to players. A mechanic undoubtedly much appreciated, but that probably we will not see again in the next games.

This at least according to the words of director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, who in an interview with Game Informer explained that the development team wants always create something new with each The Legend of Zelda without fossilizing on the mechanics of the previous chapters, even when they are highly appreciated like the Ultraman.

“Every time we make a Legend of Zelda game, we want to make something new,” Fujibayashi said. If, there was a continuation of Tears of the Kingdom and we were to introduce, for example, Ultrahand, I think for us it would be like saying, 'Well, we're just bringing Tears of the Kingdom as it is.' What we want to do from the point of view of game creators is create something new. From this point of view, I don't think we will see the Ultraman in every Zelda game or anything else in the future.”