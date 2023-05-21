Perhaps not everyone knows that theUltra Hand present in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomone of Link’s new core powers, is a direct homage to Nintendo’s history, having the same name as a old toy produced by the company.

Those who know the history of Nintendo know it well, but the fact may not be known to everyone: in its almost 135-year history, the company has gone through several phases before specializing in video games.

Nintendo’s 1966 Ultra Hand

After playing cards, it has launched various toys and gadgets on the market, some of which have been particularly successful.

One of the best known is the Ultra Hand, released in 1966: it was a sort of extendable arm capable of taking objects from a distance, for the great entertainment of young and old in the 60s. You can get an idea of ​​how it looked in the image shown above.

It is clear that the new Ultra Hand of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the new powers in possession of Link in the game, is precisely a direct reference to this historic Nintendo toy. On the other hand, we had already seen something like this, right within the same series.

One of Link’s historical objects, launched above all in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, is the Power Glove, or the glove that increases the strength of the protagonist, called precisely after the strange little man glove controller that was thrown at the era of the NES.