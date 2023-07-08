To realize The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the development team it didn’t take inspiration from Elden Ring or any other games released in recent years, rather preferring to use original ideasaccording to what was reported by the producer of the series, Eiji Aonuma, and the game director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

After all, from their words, it seems that the top management of the team were far too concentrated and engaged in the development of the game to have the time to try their hand at deep and long experiences like the latest FromSoftware effort, whereas Hidetaka Miyazaki on the contrary made no secret that he took inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Elden Ring.

But even if not, Fujibayashi says he does not intend to reuse the ideas seen in other productions and rather focus on a original concept to be enriched with ideas that are functional to it.

“We didn’t get a chance to play Elden Ring. We were too busy developing Tears of The Kingdom, which prevented us from doing it. However, we heard about it,” Fujibayashi said in an interview with RTLnieuws.

“Even if we had the time to play, we wouldn’t reuse the ideas that are presented to us. When we create a game, we come up with a general concept and then come up with new ideas based on that.”