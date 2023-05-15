Everyone talks about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it could not be otherwise given the extraordinary quality of the game. Also Shirogane felt the need to make a double post, and after the cosplay more traditional here is a video in which jokes about Link’s role within the series.

Protagonist of the best launch ever for the series in the United Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in fact reiterates the “distortion” that has accompanied the franchise since its inception, namely the fact that in the title you don’t figure the real protagonist of the adventurewho gets his act together fighting monsters for thousands of hours.

“Link fights monsters for thousands of hours, but the game is named after you,” reads the Russian model’s post at Instagram, taking up a rather popular meme. “I found some old but funny videos with Zelda and I decided to share them, I hope this meme can inspire you!”

If in general Shirogane cosplay inspires you, you are spoiled for choice: here she is grappling with Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Yor Forger from Spy x Family, Camie from My Hero Academia and Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill .