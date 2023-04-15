Apparently the official site Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed in broad terms how the initial stages of the game.

Clearly the initial sequences are not described in detail, it would be an unforgivable spoiler, but we learn that Link will begin his adventure starting from one of the islands in the sky above Hyrule, and then continue on to the mainland after our hero has learned some “new skills”.

“Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies above Hyrule,” reads the official website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. “It is there that our hero will have to acquire new skills before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure.”

Of the world above, it is said, “The sky isn’t the only thing that’s changed in Hyrule. Familiar places have been radically transformed, with new cities, dank caverns, and mysterious gaping chasms sprouting all over the world, all waiting to be explored.”

As regards the new skills who will acquire Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we already know Reverto, the power that rewinds the movements of objects; Compositor, which allows you to merge various objects; Ascensus, which projects Link onto the top of any structure with a ceiling.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting from May 12, 2023. In addition to yesterday’s official trailer, a commercial with new gameplay sequences was leaked on the net a few hours ago.