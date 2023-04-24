Nintendo has posted it on its YouTube channel TV commercials officer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the American market now that the game’s debut on Nintendo Switch is just a few weeks away.

“You’ll be amazed at what you can do when you master your imagination”, this is the motto of the trailer that you can see below, which is basically almost identical to the leaked one that appeared on the net last week.

The video indeed shows various players exploiting their creativity in combination with the opportunities offered by new Link powers and the other game dynamics introduced in the sequel of Breath of the Wild to overcome the challenges offered by the game, such as puzzles and fights.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will debut in stores on May 12, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo recently unveiled the main theme song of the eagerly awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild that oozes epic from every pore, as well as a new gameplay clip taken from another commercial, this time Japanese.