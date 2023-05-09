Nintendo keeps pushing with marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomas is understandable, and now it’s time for a new one advertising trailer – released via Nintendo Australia – which prompts us to rediscover what it means go on an adventure via Link’s new adventure.

As you have seen, the video opens with a normal man on public transport. Everything is grey, silent and a little sad. But when he is finally able to go home, despite being tired, he puts himself in front of the television and starts a game of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We can then see a bit of gameplay, specifically Link’s new abilities in creating means of travel. The meaning of the video, however, is not (only) to show what we can do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but rather to show that it is possible to discover the world and above all to show how creativity and desire to experience are rewarded.

In fact, the man tries to swim to cross a river, but Link doesn’t have enough stamina to make it. The player then tries to use a log with a sail to navigate the water, but clearly the single log rotates and’the craft” cannot be used. At that point, he connects three logs with sail and thus has a small raft, as already seen in the first gameplay presentation of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The video ends with the man playing in portable mode to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the coach. The journey on public transport therefore becomes more cheerful and the world outside is also brighter.

tell us, what do you think of this ad? Do you think it conveys the right sensations?

