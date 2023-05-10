On the occasion of the arrival in the shops of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingomthe National Institution for the Deaf (ENS) and the Deaf Youth Committee have created the glossary of the game using the Italian sign language (LIS), in collaboration with Nintendo Italy.

As we can see in the video below, the initiative, pushed by Natalia Colombo, the godmother of the project and fan of the saga, has allowed the creation of a glossary of terms present in the new Link adventure and in the Legend of Zelda series in general , which will surely come in handy for deaf players.

In the official press release it is explained that the initiative stems from the feeling with the protagonist Links, globally remembered for having almost never uttered a word and aims to expand the LIS vocabulary and create awareness by exploiting the power of the videogame medium, which connects millions of people in every country without distinction. We also learn that although the project is dedicated to the players of the Bel Paese, it has seen the involvement of the deaf community of Japan, India and America.

Nintendo Italy supported this beautiful initiative, recognizing the glossary and supporting the community of young deaf people in this project of connection and awareness.

For the rest, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available from May 12, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.