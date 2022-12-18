As reported by an official video of Nintendo of Latin America shared on Facebook, Nintendo is currently running the dubbing Of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgomcoming next May.

Obviously the official confirmation it is only for the Latin American version, i.e. in Spanish and Portuguese, but we can assume that dubbing is also in the works in other languages. This means that work is progressing and there doesn’t seem to be any delay on the horizon for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom.

The Nintendo of Latin America video presents a series of additional information dedicated only to this market, therefore of little interest to us Italian players. The confirmation, however, that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom is in the process of translation and dubbing can be expanded to more markets.

Obviously we do not know how much dubbing there is in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom. However, we can look at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, which Tears of the Kingdom followed. As you can see in the video above, the first game features around an hour and 47 minutes of voice-over filmed stages, including the end credits.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild could count on a excellent Italian dubbingso we can hope that this sequel will also be able to count on the typical quality of Nintendo titles.

Tell us, is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom one of the games you look forward to the most? Or is there more at the top of your list for 2023?