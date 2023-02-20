Well in advance of the release date, the official art book Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked online in its entirety, revealing so many pictures and details on Link’s new adventure, including spoilers.

The artbook in question seems to be the same one included in the Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presented during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. We don’t know how, but apparently one or more users got hold of the volume well in advance and they are divulging its content, which includes details on enemies, settings, characters, gameplay, equipment, dungeons and so on.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Various threads have been opened on Reddit, such as Thiswho have shared numerous images, all of which have already been deleted thanks to the intervention of Nintendo, which however did not prove to be timely enough, given that the material is now circulating on the net and can be found quite easily.

To avoid spoiling any surprises about the contents of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we will not publish the images and information from the artbook on our pages. In case you are interested, you can find a collection of the pages that have appeared on the net in these hours on the portal NintendoEverything.