The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is performing very well on the market in Japan even before the official release, considering that i pre-orders have passed those they had been joined by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the time.

This at least as regards the local COMG retail chain, which however should be quite indicative of the trend of the game in retail on the Japanese market. Not by much, but the reservations of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are higher than those that were recorded by the previous chapter in the same period.

We speak of recorded data concerning a rather small sample, with 14 points of sale taken into consideration, but it could be a result in scale with respect to the global one. Considering the fact that the launch is still a couple of months away, it is possible that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could achieve even greater success than Breath of the Wild.

It may also be that the pre-order bonus in Japan is a fork and spoon, but we’re more inclined to believe that, with a Nintendo Switch installed base exponentially higher than it was at the time of Breath of the Wild, which was a console launch game, the result is pretty obvious.