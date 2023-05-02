It was confirmed thespoiler alert For The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: yesterday some streams appeared on Twitch and Discord with the gameplay of the game in full version, and therefore the chances of running into unwanted advances are multiplied.

In short, it’s all true: there are copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already in circulation, with two weeks in advance compared to the official launch, and someone is taking advantage of it to grind views on various social platforms.

Nintendo’s biggest concern, beyond some retailers who may have been smart, however, lies in the possibility that the game has already been pirated and shared so that it can be used on a PC via an emulator.

Of course, there’s more going on too, for example the tweet above shows a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cartridge being sold on an American online flea market for over $300.

In these cases, internal investigations start immediately to understand where the flaw is and intervene promptly in order to limit the damage, with Nintendo which over the years has proved particularly aggressive in hitting the authors of such leaks.