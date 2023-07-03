To many fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom don’t like it much Elon Musk and they are tired of his behavior, so much so that they have started using the game to express their discontent with the cumbersome entrepreneur, especially for his choices on Twitter.

All against Musk

In frustration, a Japanese player of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, @chocrab_1226, wrote Elon Musk’s name in the Kingdom of Hyrule and started bomb it. The outburst did not go unnoticed, so much so that it earned him the applause of many members of the Zelda community that gravitates to Twitter, with many who took the opportunity to complain about the changes in the social network currently owned by the Tesla patron.

@chocrab_1226 is a well-known name on the Japanese scene of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, thanks to the numerous inventions he has made within the game, among rotating flamethrowers, instruments of torture and more.

But recently he decided to lash out at Musk, writing his name on the grass with the Katakana writing system, then soaring into the sky and bombing him. The post garnered so much support that it was replicated, this time writing the name in Western characters.

@chocrab_1226’s comment speaks volumes: “I like Twitter, I don’t like Elon.” However, he certainly didn’t expect many to use it as a springboard to protest against Musk’s recent decisions and the many problems that now afflict the social network.