During the short Nintendo Direct today, a glimpse of the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomshowing some interesting and still unrevealed phases of it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, which is somewhat uncommon for Nintendo’s historical saga. The game, which aims to expand the world by adding an aerial part, will be released on May 12, 2023.

Also announced the release of a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed OLED Nintendo Switch, which will arrive on April 28, 2023.

In the video, Eiji Aonuma revealed that the development of the game is now finished, before starting to show the title in its vast game world. As he explains well, the world has changed since the events of the first game, a world that now extends to the sky.

Among Link’s abilities, there will also be revert, which will allow you to bring an object back in time, thus being able to take advantage of this mechanics also to climb platforms in the sky, which will create the whole new world added to the one already existing from the first game.

Another mechanic will be handled by the composer, which will allow you to assemble makeshift weapons by taking objects that you find. It will also be possible to take advantage of this feature to explore the world, given that the various objects can be assembled to even create makeshift rafts.

Another power that Link will be able to use is called ascension, ability that will allow you to overcome a ceiling by passing through it (with the right limits, of course).

The game world seemed as vibrant as in the past, but exponentially larger and with more secrets to discover: even diving, free-body jumping, turns out to be very satisfying in terms of gameplay.