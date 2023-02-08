The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 revealed the titles and DLC that will come in the first half of the year. And among the contents of splatoon and Fire Emblem Punctual information of one of the most special deliveries was revealed: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A new trailer was released, let’s remember that the title will arrive on May 12, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will place Link in the lands and skies of Hyrule, thanks to the trailer we can see the great destruction that once again appears in the world of this video game. youWe will enter a scenario that once again gives us a lot of action and the trailer reveals part of the new movement mechanics on the map.

In addition, they reminded us again that the release date will be March 12, 2023. In addition, We can reserve it from this precise moment. A collector’s edition was also announced and even a new version of your amiibo.

The special edition of the video game will include:

an art book

a steelbook

A beautiful metallic poster with the art of Zelda

A set of four pins

This edition will be priced at $129.99.

Source: Nintendo Switch

We recommend: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is listed with a price of 70 dollars

How much will it cost The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

It is already available for pre-order in the eShop and will cost 69.00 USD.

Surrender is the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Not only will the land of Hyrule have scenarios, but we will also see some mysterious floating islands. Definitely, the fate of the world has a lot to show us in this new installment. We’ll see if Link is able to clear all the obstacles again to save the day.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.