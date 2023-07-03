As you will recall, last week the UK ranking saw Final Fantasy 16 first in its debut, but the title Square Enix accused a 78% drop in sales compared to the +18% marked by the exclusive for Nintendo Switch, which has in fact regained the top.

Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, anticipated as usual some sales data in UK revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom he returned to first position by overtaking Final Fantasy 16 .

AEW: Fight Forever good debut

Among the other information provided by Dring is that relating to the debut of AEW: Fight Foreverwhich managed to reach third place in the rankings with sales lower than WWE 2K23 by 40%.

This is a decidedly good result for the first episode of a new intellectual property, even more so considering i generally low grades obtained by the game in the international press, evaluations also confirmed in our review of AEW: Fight Forever.

Last detail for the moment, the seventh place scored by another new entry this week, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life: apparently the series produced by Marvelous continues to exert a great fascination among English users.