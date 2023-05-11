It also arrives at the same time as the reviewstechnical analysis Of Digital Foundry on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe new masterpiece for Nintendo Switch which also seems to squeeze the now somewhat dated hardware of the console properly.

You can see the video below, which carries out an in-depth technical examination of the Nintendo game, from which we limit ourselves to taking up some main aspects.

One of the features that most attracts attention is the resolution, which demonstrates a certain evolution in the exploitation of the machine.

With the console in the Dock connected to the TV, the resolution native appears to be 900p, but through the use of the AMD FSR1 spatial upscaler it reaches 1080p, through an automatic upscale. However, it must be said that the resolution is not fixed, but tends to drop when you move the camera up to about 720p, and then go back up once the shot is stopped.

In portable mode, the maximum resolution is 720p and the game also shows itself very well, especially on the Nintendo Switch OLED. The frame ratean element that was rather critical at the time of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, now seems much more solid and firmly anchored to 30 fps, especially after the last update made available before launch.

Prior to this update, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tended to show stutters in some game stages, especially in the more graphically intense moments, but these seem to have largely been corrected through the updates. However, performance is still not 100% stable and there appear to be specific situations where the frame-rate can drop.

“I think it’s fair to say that Nintendo has put together an impressively clean and complete game that looks and performs better than I would have expected,” reads Digital Foundry’s John Linneman comment, “Indeed, aside from performance concerns before the patch, the experience of Tears of the Kingdom has been exceptionally positive. I did not encounter any bugs or unexpected behavior despite the complexity of the simulation and everything seemed very meticulously constructed “.

We also refer you to our review of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a game that is collecting first superlative votes, which speak of a masterpiece.