The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the protagonist tomorrow, March 28, of a Nintendo Direct in which the game will be shown a video Of gameplay lasting ten minutes, presented by producer Eiji Aonuma himself.

It is a last, important appointment before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set for May 12, eagerly awaited by the millions of fans who had enjoyed the previous Breath of the Wild and who do not see the Time to get your hands on this new one exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

The reasons for such enthusiasm are quite clear: although historically each generation of Nintendo consoles almost always corresponded to two chapters of Zelda, during the long and intricate tradition of the series it has happened very few times to witness the creation of a direct sequel.

In this case, then, there is not only a narrative system full of potential to support the experience, but also and above all a terribly solid gameplaywhich will be further enriched and in which they will find their place many original ideas which Aonuma and his collaborators have “set aside” for just such an occasion.

Some time ago we discussed how the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could change in this sequel, and after analyzing the February trailer we are finally ready to find out how things really are, to see what awaits us in Link’s next adventure.

The appointment with the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, as mentioned, is set for tomorrow at 16.00, Italian time. What would you like to be shown? What do you expect? What don’t you expect? Let’s talk about.

