According to a report by the Twitter user Genki_JPNduring the Famitsu Game Awardsthe producer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Eiji Aonuma – He declared something very interesting about his game going to change the world of video games, yes, after receiving the award for the most anticipated title of 2023.

According to the information rescued, because the tweets were deleted, in the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe player’s imagination will be free and will be filled with the new game mechanics that will bring changes to the world of video games.

To this comment we must add that eiji aonuma He hopes everyone will be surprised by all the changes and enjoy Hyrule in a truly “unknown” state.

Source: Nintendo.

Let’s not forget that the sequel to Breath of the Wild It has gone through many delays, however, everything indicates that there is no turning back and that it is a fact that we are now just a long way from receiving this long-awaited release for the Nintendo Switch.

Special edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have a very special pre-order bonus

In case you don’t know, you can reserve the collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelkda: Tears of the Kingdom through Amazon Japan. Sure, the price may go up or down depending on the value of your currency against the yen, however, there is a very special detail in this beautiful box.

In addition to having the game, an art book and other items, the collector’s edition package contains a spoon and a fork, we assume that made of metal, with the name of the game engraved and the traditional logo of the Triforce.

Source: Amazon Japan.

As you have just read, the Nintendo Switch exclusive reservation bonus is nothing more and nothing less than some items for the kitchen, which you will surely want to keep as if it were very fine tableware.

We share a gallery for you to see more of this game.