The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is certainly one of the most anticipated games by fans of Nintendo Switch. The video game is scheduled for May 2023 and for the moment we haven’t seen much of Link’s new adventure. Officially, for example, we don’t even know what the price of the game will be, or more precisely, we didn’t know. The official Nintendo eShop page has indeed temporarily signaled that the game will cost $69.99which will certainly translate into 69.99 euros.

The information comes through Twitter from Wario64, a well-known account that reports discounts, promotions and videogame news of various kinds. At the time of writing though, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom page no longer reports the price.

We specify that the price of the game had already appeared on product pages such as those of Amazon, but in this case it was not considered as official. We now have additional confirmation that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be priced the same as Breath of the Wild, i.e. it will cost €/$10 more than various other Nintendo exclusives. In fact, the company does not price all games equally.

However, we are certain that for many fans € 69.99 is an acceptable amount to buy The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom at D1. In any case, Nintendo rarely gives discounts on their games and certainly not massively, so many are well aware that it is not convenient to wait.

If you are interested in the game and do not want spoilers, you can also the classification dall’ESRB which reveals the themes of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.