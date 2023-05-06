According to several testimonials that appeared online, Nintendo opened the preload of the files The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, for those who pre-ordered the game in digital edition.

This is a move that will allow players to start the game as soon as it is unlocked, which is May 12, 2023, the day of the release date. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom download size is 16684.00 MB as reported in official page of the game on Nintendo.it.

Who ordered thephysical edition he will obviously have to wait for it to be delivered to his home or for it to be available in stores.

To have other information before launch, read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where we wrote:

“You understand that a game is special when you turn off the console and still keep thinking about it. And this new Zelda is just like that. From the moment I put the pad down until now that I write the last lines of this article, my head it’s still there that he continues to think about the possible combinations and the implications that the new powers could have on the experience, on the bosses and on the puzzles. When Shigeru Miyamoto had some brilliant ideas he was said to have “turned the tea table upside down”. Aonuma and Fujibayashi – producer and director of the new Zelda – have turned the tea table upside down as Miyamoto used to do: they took what was supposed to be a simple Breath of the Wild DLC and turned it into a sequel which, while in the name of continuity, on the other hand it revolutionizes the experience, it leads to rethinking those same things we did in Breath of the Wild and stimulates creativity exactly as Breath of the Wild did but at the same time in a new way. Zelda is impossible, yet there are still many unanswered questions: what is hidden under the ground? Will there be dungeons? How will the story be told? What are the limits of these new powers? The feeling is that we haven’t seen anything yet, but one thing is certain: Tears of the Kingdom has finally shown her identity as her, and after trying it I don’t know if we are ready for what awaits us.