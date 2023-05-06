The preload of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available through Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. In other words, if you have pre-ordered the digital version you can start downloading the game now while waiting for activation which will obviously take place on May 12, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should weigh about 16.2 GB, without considering possible updates arriving before or after the release. It shouldn’t take too long to download the game, but preloading allows you to take your time and have the absolute certainty that you have the game ready to launch on release day.

The Nintendo official site had signaled that the preload of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would start on May 5, but left the matter in doubt. Now, we have confirmation that this is the date.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is certainly one of the most anticipated games of May 2023, if not the entire year. As always we will take on the role of Link who will return to the Hyrule from Breath of the Wild, although we can expect several changes. Not only will the game world be a little different, but there will also be flying islands to explore.

Furthermore, Link no longer has the Sheikah tablet, but a new arm that gives him different capacity. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we will be able to fuse weapons and objects to obtain additional power-ups and effects, but also “glue” certain materials to create means of movement that are useful both on land and in the air and in water.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is already out: if you want to protect yourself from spoilers, here are some plugins and tips.