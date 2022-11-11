Through Amazon It is now possible to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The game is priced at € 69.99. You can find the game at this address or via the box below. The release date is May 12, 2023.

We remind you that the pre-order guarantees the minimum price: this means that if over time, after your pre-order, the price of the product drops, it will also apply to your order. The advantage of pre-ordering it right away, in addition to the possible discounts that can be intercepted, lies in the fact that you will guarantee the game on day-one, which we remember is May 12, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game released on March 3, 2017, coinciding with the arrival of Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

