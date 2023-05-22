Eiji Aounuma’s team did not enter a specific animation for pet the dogs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombut that hasn’t stopped players from inventing gods ingenious ways to make up for this shortcoming and give some well-deserved pampering to man’s best friends.

As we previously reported, as in Breath of the Wild, it is also not possible to pet dogs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, although the developers have taken the trouble to create specific animations to make these dogs celebrate animals.

There are those who have managed to overcome the problem, such as Twitter user @noah who has created a real cuddling machine: a long wooden arm with a circular end that cyclically simulates the gesture of a (energetic) caress. As we can see in the video below, the test subject doesn’t seem to despise the result.

Less elaborate is the method used by @QuillerKween, which equipping a given item does extend Link’s armto then perform forward and backward movements to simulate caresses.

