The versatility of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is universally recognized, so much so that players are using it in the most diverse ways. One of the most curious that we have learned about recently is to play it beyblades.

To show how to do it, obviously using the power ofUltrahandwas the user @versus_shobu on Twitter, who showed a complete playing field with lots of active Zelda-like Beyblades, which you can see in the video attached to the tweet below.

The system adopted by the Twitter user is decidedly complex, but also effective, so much so that one would want to play with it couple, except that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not have an online mode. Too bad, because then the players will be forced to play Beyblade by themselves.

Curiosity aside, this is yet another demonstration of what can be achieved using the Ultraman. Probably many players will go even further and discover all its potential.

If you want learn more about the game, we advise you to read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.