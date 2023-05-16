The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most beautiful games ever, according to its stellar ratings and the opinions expressed by the many users who are trying it these days. Well, Link’s latest adventure owes a lot to an old Rare title, that is Banjo-Kazooie: Screws and Bolts.

Does this name tell you something? No? In fact it has been quite some time since 2008, when Viti e Bulloni made its debut in exclusive to Xbox 360six years after the acquisition of the development team by Microsoft: at the time the game brought home a metascore of 79 points out of 100, excellent but far from the superlative marks of Tears of the Kingdom.

However, as mentioned, the Nintendo title owes him a lot; to be precise, all the mechanics that revolve around the Ultramano power will be extremely familiar to those who have had the opportunity to play with Banjo-Kazooie: Screws and Bolts, which also allowed build objects and vehicles combining at will the elements and propellers in one’s possession.

In that case the buildings had to submit to some limitations, in this case the quantity and type of materials available. In addition, the vehicles that could be created served one specific purposethat is to overcome certain challenges: move objects, reach points on the map and so on.

In short, Rare’s game was not a wide-ranging adventure with an irreproachable artistic direction, but rather a highly experimental experience, which was a sort of spin-off with respect to the Banjo-Kazooie series and which in fact not everyone welcomed with enthusiasm; on the contrary, it can be said that that episode basically marked the end of a franchise that was not given any other opportunities.

How ironic: video games are often asked to be original, but when someone manages to achieve this goal without even losing sight of the enjoyment and quality of the product, it is not said that his efforts are rewarded, quite the contrary. But let’s imagine that Gregg Mayles and his colleagues smiled as they rediscovered their ideas in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fifteen years later, discovering that now they are finally understood and appreciated by the general public.

