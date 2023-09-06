Apparently the team led by Eiji Aonuma is not working on no DLCs For The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomat least for the moment and based on what the producer reported in an interview with Famitsu (translated by Insider Gaming).
The news could make all those players who want new content for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom turn up their noses in a similar way to what was seen with the post-launch support of Breath of the Wild, which as you may remember was expanded after the launch with the DLC “The Legendary Trials” and “The Ballad of Champions”.
Aounuma explains that he has already done everything possible in the base game and therefore for this reason no additional content is currently planned.
“There are no plans to release additional content at this time… I feel like I’ve done everything I can to make games in that world,” Aonuma said.
Aonuma isn’t ruling out a sequel to Tears of the Kingdom
In the same interview, the producer added that if an interesting idea were to emerge, he would be interested in working on one sequel or to a completely new project but set in the same world as Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild.
“If a new idea were to arise, I could go back to the same world again. Whether it’s a sequel or a new opus, I believe it will be a whole new way to playso I’d be happy if I’d be happy if you could look forward to it.”
