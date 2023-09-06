Apparently the team led by Eiji Aonuma is not working on no DLCs For The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomat least for the moment and based on what the producer reported in an interview with Famitsu (translated by Insider Gaming).

The news could make all those players who want new content for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom turn up their noses in a similar way to what was seen with the post-launch support of Breath of the Wild, which as you may remember was expanded after the launch with the DLC “The Legendary Trials” and “The Ballad of Champions”.

Aounuma explains that he has already done everything possible in the base game and therefore for this reason no additional content is currently planned.

“There are no plans to release additional content at this time… I feel like I’ve done everything I can to make games in that world,” Aonuma said.