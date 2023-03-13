Unfortunately for the fans, Nintendo will not bring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the PAX East 2023despite its presence during the Boston demonstration, which will take place between March 23 and 27, 2023.

This was confirmed by a spokesman of Nintendo to the Boston Herald, which clearly stated, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not be shown at PAX East 2023,” without adding anything else.

Nintendo’s presence will therefore be dedicated to competitive gaming activities, the details of which are not yet known (which will be revealed at a later time). There will hardly be new announcements.

Too bad, also considering the proximity between the launch date of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, May 12, 2023, and the Boston event. However we will console ourselves with something else, waiting to learn more about the new Zelda.

Among the other companies that will be present at PAX East 2023 are Square Enix, which is expected to bring Final Fantasy XVI in some form.

PAX stands for Penny Arcade Expo. The fair was founded in 2004 by Penny Arcade, the popular comic book authors born and raised on the web, and was conceived as an event for gamers and independent developers.