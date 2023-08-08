Nintendo has registered over 30 patents related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of his most recent commercial successes in the Nintendo Switch field. It is not strange that Nintendo protects its IP (we all know how zealous it is in this respect), but in this case the situation is curious.

Precisely, as indicated by Automaton, from 10 July to 4 August 2023 Nintendo made public 32 patents, 31 of which are related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These serve to protect skills such as Link’s Ultraman (which allows you to move objects) and the fusion ability, then there are patents for some game mechanics, for NPC skills such as Riju’s lightning and also curious elements such as the loading screens. There are even technical elements that allow Link to do things that players take for granted, such as stand on moving objects and cling to edges.