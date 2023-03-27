Through a message on your social channels, Nintendo announces that tomorrow, March 28 at 4pm10 minutes of unreleased gameplay will be published on the official YouTube channel for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdompresented by the producer Eiji Aonuma.

The appointment is on Nintendo Italy YouTube channel. The new episode of the Zelda saga will be available from next May 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Italy