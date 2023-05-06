There is less and less until the arrival of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Nintendo is ready to celebrate the release of the game. Precisely, he decided to conduct a live broadcast of the series Nintendo Treehouse Live. The timetable is a little inconvenient for us Italians, given that it is scheduled for 03:45ending at 06:45 on 12 May, but it should be possible to retrieve it in reply.

The live broadcast will be divided into four segments, as revealed via Twitter by Nintendo of America. The video will allow you to see the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, although it is not clear what we will see in detail. It seems unlikely that Nintendo wants to show the beginning of the game or the plot components in advance of the release.

It could be a pure new presentation gameplay which shows, in an area of ​​the open world, the various possibilities offered by Link’s new abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, such as the creation of weapons and the fusion of objects for the creation of means of travel.

Right after this live, Nintendo will continue to show other undefined live content with a countdown to the game’s release. If you have time on Friday morning, therefore, you could wake up and tune in to the post-live dedicated to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

It should be possible follow the live from the official site of Nintendobut we assume that it will also appear on the YouTube channel.