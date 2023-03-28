The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was shown by Nintendo with a new video Of gameplay lasting ten minutes, as announced yesterday. The sequences were presented by the producer of the series, Eiji Aonuma.

A few days ago, the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, said that the quality of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will justify the price of the game, which is higher than the average production for Nintendo Switch.

Well, the video just broadcast seems to confirm the enormous potential of sequel to Breath of the Wildwhich will start from those very solid foundations to introduce many innovations in terms of gameplay and not only.

In the opening sequences of gameplay Aonuma showed Link on horseback and islands suspended in the sky in the distance, but how to reach them?

When a rock falls nearby, the producer reveals one of the powers that we can use in the game, Reverto, which basically “rewinds time” and the behavior of objects, in this case the rock that rises up with us above.

Once we reach the island, our character can use a glider to glide over those nearby, thus continuing his exploration and observing what appears in front of his eyes, such as trees and rocks that we will to “merge” via another of Link’s powers called the Compositor.

It is an ability that literally allows you to shape matter within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, creating new objects with characteristics that can be useful in certain situations, for example during the clash with specific enemies or even to cross difficult passages.

The interesting thing about Compositor is that it can also give life to complex mechanisms, and the final result in terms of gameplay is very similar to what we saw in the classic Banjo-Kazooie: Screws and Bolts, in this case the possibility of also creating vehicles through which , for example, crossing water.

Finally, Aonuma presented the Ascensus power, which allows Link to cross any ceiling and emerge outside, creating a sort of ascending column that makes him intangible enough to perform this maneuver. It is a maneuver that works anywhere there is a ceiling, even inside a large cave.

The gameplay video ended with Link falling off an island, following the attack of a golem equipped with a sort of large “fan”, and then diving into the water and thus resuming the exploration of the surface.