The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shows itself with a series of new images which present i powers Of Links in the awaited sequel, i.e. the unpublished skills that the producer Eiji Aonuma illustrated during today’s event.

As we reported in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay video news, three powers in particular have been revealed: Revertwhich rewinds time; Composer, which allows you to merge various objects; and finally Ascensionwhich projects Link onto the top of any structure with a ceiling.

These are elements undoubtedly capable of introducing a lot of innovation into the solid gameplay of Breath of the Wild, and which mix with the new exploratory mechanics of the game, in which we will also be able to visit an entire archipelago of islands floating in the sky .

Everything else, of course, we will find out on May 12, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will make its exclusive debut on Nintendo Switch.