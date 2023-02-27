The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly one of the most awaited titles for this year: now that we have a release date and pre-orders have officially started, they continue to get rumors on the next adventure by license plate Nintendo.

In fact, it has not even escaped the enthusiasts the slightest detail not only of the few trailers received, but also within the official site of the title.

Right on the site dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a small sentence located at the bottom of the main page it created a stir among the players. The sentence is as follows:

The full version of the game is required to use the DLC. Sold separately.

At the moment, in fact, no additional content had been announced for this new chapter.

It would seem just that Nintendo want to replicate the strategy adopted with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildthe first title in the series to make additional paid content available.

Since at the moment we have a shortage of information regarding the main story, but we can actually say that the information available to us about the game is still very little, we can’t make assumptions on the content of this DLC.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will come out May 12, 2023 and that, in addition to the standard version, it is possible to pre-order the Collector’s edition and an Amiibo statuette dedicated to the game.