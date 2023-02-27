That The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have gods DLC or expansions it is a very concrete possibility and it would probably not surprise anyone, since it would simply be in continuity with the previous chapter, but a first reference directed to this opportunity emerges precisely from the official site of the game, published by Nintendo.

Visiting the official website of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (in English), which collects information and materials on the new chapter of the series arriving on May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, we see the reference in question among the notes at the bottom of the page: “The full version of the game is required to use the DLC , sold separately” is the sentence that can be read next to the double asterisk.

It is curious, among other things, to note how this double asterisk does not even have a direct reference in the text above, which makes the insertion of such a clarification even more mysterious. In any case, it is very likely that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could have DLC, considering that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild also had it.

It remains to be seen whether the definition applies to cosmetic content or in-game items through amiibo (already confirmed) or actual expansions, but it is likely that it means both, with more substantial content additions that could only arrive different months after the game’s release. In the meantime, in recent days we have seen the reservation available on Amazon Italy of the friend Link of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, while the artbook was leaked online revealing images and details.