As you have surely already seen, we recently had the opportunity to try it firsthand The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We told you in depth about the game, but at the same time we had the chance to get quite a lot of new images that show us Hyrule, Link and his powers.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was in fact born as a Breath of the Wild DLC, but this does not mean that it will be just a small expansion with few changes. As we have told you, many things change in the game world and above all Link’s abilities change. For example, in the gallery you can see various examples of his powers in action, such as the ability to fuse objects to create means of movementwhether terrestrial, aquatic or flying.

We can then also see Link exploiting the ability of rewind time objects to block traps or while using the new space-crossing ability to “slide” into a ceiling and reappear on top of the building. Furthermore, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will offer many new features for the Zonau culture and its technology: in an image, for example, you can see a device maker, which we admit is very reminiscent of a gacha machine.

There are also some images that allow us to see some enemies of the game world, such as the Boblins, which as always will have various forms, with different strength and resistance. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is certainly vast and dense with opponents to face with Link’s new abilities.

Tell us, what adventure do you expect to experience in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?