Thanks to the new powers inserted in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have an infinite number of ways to interact with the game world, enemies and puzzles. Yet despite everything, once again our brave Link can’t pet dogs.

This detail was sadly confirmed by the Twitter account “Can You Pet the Dog?” which for years now has been signaling in which games it is possible to cuddle man’s best friends and in which not. And unfortunately The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom falls into the second category.

As we can see in the video below, despite an adorable furry pose ready to have his belly stroked, our silent hero remains impassive, with no possibility of interacting with the quadruped.

Also in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it was not possible to pet the dogs, which over time has become a rather well-known meme among players, so much so that the issue was even discussed by director Hidemaro Fujibayashi in an interview in 2017, where he explained that such an interaction would have required time and would have been basically superfluous in terms of gameplay.

“In the game it seems that you can do everything, but in truth it is an interconnected system that exploits a limited amount of actions but applied to many different contexts,” Fujibayashi said at the time.

“So it turns out that to do something like pet a dog, we’d have to put in a custom action just for that, that we couldn’t use for anything else.” Back then “in terms of design philosophy, it didn’t fit into the way we created the game world, which is based on applying a limited number of possible actions to many objects and contexts.”

Apparently Fujibayashi and procuder Eiji Aounuma’s development team haven’t changed their minds since then. Having said that, however, it is really a shame to have included specific animations for dogs (like the ones in the video above), but not the possibility of petting them.