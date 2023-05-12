On the day of its release, the institutional could certainly not be missing launch trailer also for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich reminds us how the new adventure is officially available from todayMay 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

We have been talking about the game continuously since yesterday (and not only): in our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you can see everything we think of this new chapter in the historic Nintendo saga, which has collected the first superlative marks to certify its status as a Nintendo Switch masterpiece.

At this point, all that remains is to start the game and all begin this new adventure, given that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially available today for everyone on Nintendo Switch, at a price of 69.99 euros, both in digital and in physical format.

Far from being a simple sequel to Breath of the Wild, the new Zelda is an evolution in every sense, bringing with it new gameplay mechanics and the return of some historical features that were somewhat lacking in the superlative previous chapter, like dungeons the old-fashioned way.

We therefore greet the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with this short but intense launch trailer, which reminds us of today’s release on Nintendo Switch.